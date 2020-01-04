SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Accenture Plc-A After 3.66% Loss

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $157.56 to a high of $160.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $160.61 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $157.21, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

