MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Accenture Plc-A After 1.13% Loss

Written on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:53pm
By David Diaz

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.90 to a high of $205.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $203.45 on volume of 681,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Accenture Plc-A and will alert subscribers who have ACN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $160.13 to $216.39 and is now at $202.48, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders accenture plc-a

Ticker(s): ACN

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.