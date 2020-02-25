SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Accenture Plc-A After 1.13% Loss

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.90 to a high of $205.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $203.45 on volume of 681,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $160.13 to $216.39 and is now at $202.48, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.