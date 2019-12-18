SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Acadia Pharmaceu After 6.55% Loss

Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.87 to a high of $46.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.00 on volume of 621,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Acadia Pharmaceu on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Acadia Pharmaceu have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor ACAD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Acadia Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.70 and a 52-week low of $14.01 and are now trading 208% above that low price at $43.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.