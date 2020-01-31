SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Abercrombie & Fi After 2.19% Loss

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.46 on volume of 775,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Abercrombie & Fi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.58 and a high of $30.63 and are now at $16.29, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.