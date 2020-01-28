SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of 3M Co After 6.28% Loss

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.10 to a high of $172.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $176.39 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, 3M Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $150.58 and a high of $219.75 and are now at $167.26, 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

