SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Yum! Brands Inc After 1.36% Gain

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.40 to a high of $102.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $102.24 on volume of 477,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Yum! Brands Inc has traded in a range of $88.52 to $119.72 and is now at $103.61, 17% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yum! Brands Inc on September 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.29. Since that call, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.