SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wpx Energy After 1.63% Gain

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.53 to a high of $13.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.75 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wpx Energy have traded between a low of $8.79 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $13.46, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wpx Energy and will alert subscribers who have WPX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.