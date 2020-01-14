SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Winnebago Inds After 1.96% Gain

Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.45 to a high of $54.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.50 on volume of 205,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Winnebago Inds has traded in a range of $26.69 to $54.92 and is now at $54.67, 105% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

