SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wingstop Inc After 2.10% Gain

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.68 to a high of $92.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.25 on volume of 109,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Wingstop Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.95 and a high of $107.43 and are now at $92.82, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

