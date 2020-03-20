MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Williams-Sonoma After 1.92% Gain

Fri, 03/20/2020
By Nick Russo

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.00 to a high of $41.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.80 on volume of 873,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Williams-Sonoma on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.41. Since that call, shares of Williams-Sonoma have fallen 46.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.00 and a 52-week low of $26.01 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $38.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

