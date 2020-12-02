SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co After 3.22% Gain

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.04 to a high of $29.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.87 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Weyerhaeuser Co has traded in a range of $22.35 to $31.58 and is now at $29.81, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

