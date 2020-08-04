SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wex Inc After 9.39% Gain

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.00 to a high of $114.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.42 on volume of 112,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wex Inc has traded in a range of $71.12 to $236.52 and is now at $114.78, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.