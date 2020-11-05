SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of West Pharmaceut After 3.20% Gain

West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $198.14 to a high of $206.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $203.45 on volume of 221,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, West Pharmaceut has traded in a range of $113.04 to $206.71 and is now at $206.42, 83% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of West Pharmaceut on March 30th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $148.07. Since that recommendation, shares of West Pharmaceut have risen 35.1%. We continue to monitor WST for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.