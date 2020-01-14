SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Werner Ent After 1.04% Gain

Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.67 to a high of $38.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.37 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Werner Ent share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $21.45 and are now trading 76% above that low price at $37.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Werner Ent and will alert subscribers who have WERN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.