SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wendy'S Co/The After 1.34% Gain

Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.73 to a high of $22.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.14 on volume of 645,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wendy'S Co/The has traded in a range of $18.53 to $22.58 and is now at $22.12, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wendy'S Co/The and will alert subscribers who have WEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.