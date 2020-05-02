SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co After 1.29% Gain

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.84 to a high of $48.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.84 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.34 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $47.87, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

