SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wec Energy Group After 1.33% Gain

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.63 to a high of $100.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $99.69 on volume of 511,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wec Energy Group has traded in a range of $69.76 to $100.87 and is now at $99.52, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

