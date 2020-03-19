SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wd-40 Co After 2.82% Gain

Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $195.47 to a high of $211.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $204.62 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wd-40 Co and will alert subscribers who have WDFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Wd-40 Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $208.44 and a 52-week low of $153.91 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $204.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.