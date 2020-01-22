SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wayfair Inc- A After 2.17% Gain

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.71 to a high of $112.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.88 on volume of 695,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wayfair Inc- A on December 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Wayfair Inc- A have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor W for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.61 and a high of $173.72 and are now at $109.75, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.