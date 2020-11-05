SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Wayfair Inc- A After 1.13% Gain

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $184.05 to a high of $191.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $190.96 on volume of 918,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $191.00 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 776% above that low price at $190.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 13.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.