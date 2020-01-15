SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Waters Corp After 1.30% Gain

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $231.48 to a high of $233.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $232.00 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Waters Corp has traded in a range of $195.23 to $255.21 and is now at $234.50, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

