SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Waste Management After 1.05% Gain

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.11 to a high of $124.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.37 on volume of 491,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Waste Management share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.88 and a high of $124.42 and are now at $125.00, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

