SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A After 3.97% Gain

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.10 to a high of $128.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $126.88 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $86.00 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $128.46, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

