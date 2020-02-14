SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A After 1.07% Gain

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $159.01 to a high of $160.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $159.78 on volume of 300,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $206.41 and a 52-week low of $128.69 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $159.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

