SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A After 5.42% Gain

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.10 to a high of $181.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $175.01 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class Ahas traded in a range of $0.00 to $214.17 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.