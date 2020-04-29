SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A After 5.42% Gain

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.10 to a high of $181.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $175.01 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Visa Inc-Class A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.