SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Vertex Pharm After 2.86% Gain

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.91 to a high of $226.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $224.69 on volume of 508,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Vertex Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $226.95 and a 52-week low of $163.68 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $229.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vertex Pharm on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Vertex Pharm have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor VRTX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.