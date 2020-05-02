SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Vertex Pharm After 1.19% Gain

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $240.00 to a high of $242.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $239.40 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vertex Pharm have traded between a low of $163.68 and a high of $242.78 and are now at $242.51, which is 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

