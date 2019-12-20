SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ventas Inc After 1.17% Gain

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.56 to a high of $57.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.40 on volume of 698,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $54.59 to $75.40 and is now at $57.28, 5% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 16.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.