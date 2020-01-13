SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Veeva Systems-A After 2.00% Gain

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.70 to a high of $150.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.32 on volume of 586,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.90 and a 52-week low of $91.30 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $149.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.