SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Veeva Systems-A After 1.96% Gain

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.49 to a high of $149.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $146.72 on volume of 558,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.90 and a 52-week low of $104.68 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $147.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.