SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Varian Medical S After 3.59% Gain

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.73 to a high of $114.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $111.99 on volume of 304,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Varian Medical S have traded between a low of $100.98 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $114.28, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varian Medical S and will alert subscribers who have VAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.