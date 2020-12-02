SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Us Steel Corp After 1.04% Gain

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.24 to a high of $9.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.38 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Us Steel Corp has traded in a range of $8.87 to $24.74 and is now at $9.38, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

