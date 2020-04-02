SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Us Bancorp After 1.64% Gain

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.34 to a high of $54.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.32 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.57 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $54.57, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

