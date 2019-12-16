SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Us Bancorp After 1.08% Gain

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.87 to a high of $61.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.81 on volume of 164,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $43.14 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $60.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Bancorp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Bancorp have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor USB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.