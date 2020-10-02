SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Udr Inc After 1.09% Gain

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.03 to a high of $49.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.94 on volume of 247,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Udr Inc have traded between a low of $43.04 and a high of $50.61 and are now at $49.19, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

