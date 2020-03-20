SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tyson Foods-A After 4.15% Gain

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.54 to a high of $61.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.68 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyson Foods-A and will alert subscribers who have TSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $42.57 to $94.24 and is now at $57.86, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.