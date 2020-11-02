SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tyson Foods-A After 1.18% Gain

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.85 to a high of $82.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.15 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyson Foods-A have traded between a low of $58.89 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $82.81, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.53% lower over the past week, respectively.