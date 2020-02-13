SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Twilio Inc - A After 3.47% Gain

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.00 to a high of $130.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $127.17 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Twilio Inc - A has traded in a range of $89.81 to $150.44 and is now at $125.92, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twilio Inc - A on January 6th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Twilio Inc - A have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor TWLO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.