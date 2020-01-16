SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Twenty-First C-A After 1.63% Gain

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.62 to a high of $37.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.51 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twenty-First C-A on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Twenty-First C-A have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor FOXA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Twenty-First C-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.99 and a 52-week low of $29.70 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $38.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.