SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Trustco Bank Ny After 1.30% Gain

Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.86 to a high of $8.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.89 on volume of 237,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Trustco Bank Ny share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.96 and a 52-week low of $6.51 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $8.96 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.47% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trustco Bank Ny on September 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Trustco Bank Ny have risen 6.4%. We continue to monitor TRST for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.