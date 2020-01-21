SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tractor Supply After 1.84% Gain

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.39 to a high of $94.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.91 on volume of 839,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tractor Supply have traded between a low of $82.62 and a high of $114.25 and are now at $94.38, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

