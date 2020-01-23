SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Toll Brothers After 1.33% Gain

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.26 to a high of $45.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.49 on volume of 469,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Toll Brothers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.55 and a 52-week low of $33.52 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $45.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Toll Brothers on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Toll Brothers have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor TOL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.