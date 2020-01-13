SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Teradata Corp After 2.36% Gain

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.48 to a high of $27.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.98 on volume of 214,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Teradata Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.42 and a 52-week low of $23.90 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $26.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.45% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teradata Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Teradata Corp have fallen 13.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.