SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int After 1.42% Gain

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.80 to a high of $86.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.20 on volume of 118,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have traded between a low of $42.76 and a high of $92.33 and are now at $86.22, which is 102% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

