SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Technipfmc Plc After 8.58% Gain

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.73 to a high of $6.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.22 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Technipfmc Plc has traded in a range of $4.49 to $28.57 and is now at $6.66, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.44% lower and 7.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

