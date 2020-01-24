SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Taylor Morriso-A After 1.27% Gain

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.96 to a high of $26.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.19 on volume of 387,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.07 and a high of $27.96 and are now at $26.34, 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

