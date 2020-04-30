SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Targa Resources After 2.86% Gain

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.53 to a high of $12.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.31 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Targa Resources has traded in a range of $3.66 to $43.47 and is now at $12.57, 243% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Targa Resources and will alert subscribers who have TRGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.