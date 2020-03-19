SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tanger Factory After 13.33% Gain

Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.55 to a high of $7.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.72 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tanger Factoryhas traded in a range of $5.55 to $21.28 and are now at $7.36. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

