SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Tandem Diabetes After 1.68% Gain

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.57 to a high of $84.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.76 on volume of 443,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tandem Diabetes has traded in a range of $43.69 to $91.65 and is now at $83.51, 91% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

